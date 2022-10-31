Popular rapper wants to face former champion in AEW; urges Tony Khan to sign him for potential feud 

Tony Khan has recently been on a signing spree. Since its inception, AEW has had an array of talents from across promotions and sports perform in the squared circle. Rapper Bow Wow recently tweeted to the AEW President in a bid to get into the ring with Swerve Strickland.

During an interaction on Hey! (EW) the former AEW tag team champion called out the rapper for a potential feud. The two engaged in a brief exchange online. Strickland and Keith Lee were dominant in the tag team division before they lost their titles to The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

Swerve is feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. The two faced off in a singles competition for the first time ever a couple of weeks ago. On the latest edition of Rampage, the former champion kidnapped Gunn in an unsettling segment.

Following the online exchange, the rapper then took to Twitter tagging Tony Khan requesting for a signing with the promotion once his tour was over:

"@TonyKhan after tour is over….. sign me up! I want a roster spot," tweeted the 35-year old rapper.

Mick Foley believes WWE would be 'foolish' for not considering Tony Khan and AEW as competition

Tony Khan has often garnered backlash and criticism from the wrestling fraternity, including notable veterans. His style and method of bookings have never been seen eye-to-eye with others in the industry.

On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the wrestling icon cited how Khan and the Jacksonville-based promotion were well-competitioned for WWE:

"When people say 'are you your WWE loyalist?' I said, first and foremost, I'm for the boys. And when I say boys, I mean collectively, the men and the women I want what's best for the talent and ultimately, I do believe that what's best for the talent is best for the company. So, I love WWE, but I love the fact that there's a strong competition. If they're claiming it's not competition, they're fooling themselves."

Over the course of time, Khan has reached out to multiple former WWE talents and Hall of Famers. But has been criticized for over-crowding talent on the promotion, leading to the AEW stars being left frustrated with less television time.

