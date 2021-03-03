“This one will top them all” - Shaquille O'Neal says his AEW debut will be the best celebrity wrestling match ever

Tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, Shaquille O'Neal will step into an AEW ring for the first time. He is set to tag with Jade Cargill against the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Truth be told, most fans aren't expecting much and understand the spectacle behind it to draw eyeballs to AEW and TNT on Wednesday nights. However, Shaq is determined to impress everyone that tunes in to see him compete.

Shaq recently spoke with The Associated Press about his upcoming AEW match. Comparisons regarding past wrestling celebrity matches involving Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone, and Lawrence Taylor were raised. The NBA legend has a bold statement about tomorrow's match, simply stating:

“This one will top them all.”

With the most recent celebrity matches coming from Pat McAfee on WWE NXT, Shaq's statement will raise some eyebrows and make people even more curious to tune into tomorrow's match.

Shaq promises victory on AEW Dynamite

While Rhodes and Red Velvet certainly have the experience edge tomorrow on AEW Dynamite, Shaq doesn't seem too worried by that. He has guaranteed victory ahead of time and stated that he will use his power to win the matchup.

“Oh, I’m winning, guaranteed. I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge. I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power.”

Are you excited to see Shaq wrestle for AEW tomorrow? What are your expectations for the match? Let us know in the comments section below.