"One of the worst weeks of my life" - Former AEW star shares a heartbreaking update

A former AEW star had some bad news to share on social media ahead of an independent event he was scheduled to take part in. The star in question is Joey Janela.

Joey Janela was one of All Elite Wrestling's first signees, joining the company shortly after its founding in January 2019. Despite some criticizing his style and presentation, The Bad Boy made a big splash in the young company and is fondly remembered for his acclaimed matches with Kenny Omega and brutal, bloody contests against Jon Moxley.

Janela left AEW in May 2022 and has been a successful act on the independent scene ever since. However, it seems that the 34-year-old won't be able to make it to today's ETU event in Newark, NJ, where he was scheduled to face BK Westbrook.

The former AEW star took to X/Twitter with an unfortunate update for his fans. It seems that he's been dealing with a severe eye infection, which is keeping him out of action:

"Bad news unfortunately I won’t be there today at @ETUwrestling I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection in both eyes. The last week honestly has Been hell, being unable to see 60% of the day, sleeping in quarters & in and out of hospitals, One of the worst weeks of my life and nothing seems to be working. I’m sorry to the fans that were expecting to see me today, also please do not Twitter Diagnose me…"

AEW's Kenny Omega is "out indefinitely" after diverticulitis diagnosis

Joey Janela isn't the only one struggling with illness at the moment, as former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently announced that he is out indefinitely after seeking medical attention.

The Best Bout Machine had been feeling ill over the last week but managed to put on a well-received match with Ethan Page at last week's Collision. However, after a bizarre promo segment with Chris Jericho on the latest episode of Dynamite, the 40-year-old was hospitalized and given an alarming diagnosis.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Omega is suffering from diverticulitis, a serious condition affecting the bowels. It's the same ailment that nearly derailed Brock Lesnar's UFC career more than a decade ago.

Luckily, doctors managed to catch it in time, and Omega is currently receiving treatment. It's unknown how long he'll be out, but fans are hoping that The Best Bout Machine can make a full recovery and come back strong.

