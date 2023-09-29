Only one AEW star can match John Cena "strength to strength" in wrestling, says Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes there is only one AEW star that can go toe-to-toe with John Cena in terms of muscular endurance, recalling their past matches as well.

The AEW star in question is Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time. There are a number of things that made him one of the most popular superstars, and one of them is his strength and muscular endurance.

However, former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudely) believes that the AEW star Claudio Castagnoli can match Cena in that term. Ray also recalled their classic matches during their time in the Stamford-based promotion

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated:

"When it comes to muscular endurance, Claudiosis top two in the wrestling industry. The only person that I have seen Claudio go toe to toe with and strength to strength is John Cena. You go back in the day, you watch those Claudio vs. Cena matches, they're going 20-25 [minutes] on TV, doing things deep into the match like roll through, high-cross body, Samoan drops." [From 10:20 to 10:57]

Ray further added:

"Those guys have such phenomenal muscular endurance. They train their muscles in and out of the ring to go, go and go some more and have plenty of gas left in the tank." [From 11:55 to 12:12]

Bully Ray elaborated on the strength of John Cena and Claudio Castagnoli

While speaking in the same episode of the Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer also described how John Cena and Claudio Castagnoli used to pull off incredible feats of strength in the ring:

"When you're deep into a match and you have exhausted yourself and your energy is running low, and you have to lift another man up to the size of John Cena or Claudio safely, effectively, hit the move correctly, and when that move is somebody coming off the top rope into a high-cross body."

He further added:

"You catch them and then you roll through and now you're able to pick them up over your head, put them on your shoulder, and deliver a Samoan drop or a Death Valley driver, it is one of the most difficult things to do in the ring, especially if you're breathing heavy." [From 10:59 to 11:55]

Well, it can't be denied that Cena and Claudio are two of the most powerful wrestlers, as they have proved time and again.

Who among Cena and Claudio do you think is more powerful? Sound off in the comments section below.

