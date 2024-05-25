Only one former WWE star has NOT been devalued in AEW, says Konnan

Konnan recently made a statement saying that AEW has devalued all its roster except one former WWE Superstar. The star in question is Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since April 2022. He has held the AEW World Championship once and the TNT Championship twice in the promotion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan stated that he feels like Samoa Joe is the only star who didn't get undervalued in AEW because he took "care of himself" in the promotion.

"I will say that out of the list that he threw in, I don't remember all the names, but one did stick out. I would say Samoa Joe is the only guy that hasn't been devalued [in AEW]. Like they've taken care of him but that sounds more like Samoa Joe taking care of himself." [From 02:28 to o2:46]

Check out the video below:

Arn Anderson cuts a mean promo on AEW's Samoa Joe

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, wrestling legend Arn Anderson was asked to imagine Samoa Joe as his rival and cut a promo on him. Arn did as he was asked and gave Joe the business.

"You know, [Samoa] Joe, in the past, you had guys beat while they were sitting at their kitchen table the week before the match just because you bluffed everybody you've ever been in the ring with, you had the match won before it ever happened because you are a big rugged guy and you can say what you're gonna do and back it up, but you definitely weren't the first bully on the block."

Anderson added:

"First bully on the block was The Enforcer, Arn Anderson, and I beat up everybody in every company I've ever worked for. Did I beat them all? No. But I beat them all up. So, the Samoa Joe fantasy that you bring to the ring with you, this will be a bad time in your life, Joe, and once I expose, you'll be like everybody else - just another victim."

Expand Tweet

Samoa Joe was the AEW World Champion for almost four months before Swerve Strickland beat him for the title at Dynasty on April 21. Since then, Joe has been in two singles matches against Isiah Kassidy and Dom Kubrick, both of which he won.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback