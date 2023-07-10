Only Triple H can save AEW star's career!

AEW star Wardlow is currently one of the most underutilized talents on the promotion. His most recent booking saw him losing his TNT Championship to Luchasaurus, despite only holding the title for a shade under two months. Now, what if Wardlow were to be re-introduced, but this time on a different stage?

The moment he stepped foot in AEW, Mr. Mayhem was known as one of the most physically dominant stars on the roster. He first served as MJF's muscle and tagged along with him for a few years until his solo stint, which has been very underwhelming, despite the fact that he is a three-time TNT Champion.

Heading to WWE might be one of Wardlow's best options, where Triple H can rebrand him as a superstar who can make an impact in the industry. He has drawn comparisons to Batista but can add so much more, as he has decent mic skills and the ability to perform top rope maneuvers.

If he is rebranded as the "second coming of Batista" and booked as a dominant force on the roster, like he should be, his solo career might just take a turn for the better.

Wrestling veteran says AEW star could be a force if he was in WWE

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSkripted, wrestling veteran Bill Apter talked about Wardlow, and how he would fare in WWE.

His booking hasn't been great in any way over the past year, and Apter believes his skills could be well-used in WWE. He is a physically massive star and has a lot to offer, to the point where Apter compares him to a modern Batista.

"My god, listen, if WWE had Wardlow, he'd be in major contention at this point... If it were me, I would package him as the second coming of Batista. I think he's really good. But I don't know... I love AEW, this is not a knock but I don't think they have found the right niche for him. He's a guy who shouldn't be knocked down so much," said Bill Apter. [ 12:32- 13:24]

The AEW star has not been doing well as of late. His most recent match was a few weeks ago on Collision, where he lost his title to Luchasaurus.

