"Second coming of Batista" - Veteran thinks 35-year-old would have been a big star if he were in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter feels Wardlow would have been a much bigger star if he were in WWE today, comparing him to Batista.

While Wardlow remains one of AEW's most physically dominant performers, his booking in recent months has done him no favors. The 35-year-old was destined to become a headliner following Double or Nothing 2022, where he virtually squashed MJF. However, his subsequent run has been underwhelming.

Though he has had a few runs with the TNT Championship, all his reigns have ended prematurely, with his latest one ending at the hands of Luchasaurus. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned that Wardlow would have been a massive star if he were in WWE today.

The veteran journalist added that if it were up to him, he would present the AEW star as the "second coming of Batista."

"My god, listen, if WWE had Wardlow, he'd be in major contention at this point... If it were me, I would package him as the second coming of Batista. I think he's really good. But I don't know... I love AEW, this is not a knock but I don't think they have found the right niche for him. He's a guy who shouldn't be knocked down so much," said Bill Apter.

Furthermore, Apter praised Wardlow's alliance with Arn Anderson, saying the former TNT Champion was elevated by the legend's commanding promo skills.

"I think Arn Anderson with him is terrific because Wardlow, he's a nice guy in interviews. What his body and his attitude look like in the ring, the voice doesn't match it," added Bill Apter. [ 12:32- 13:24]

Wardlow on comparisons with WWE legend Batista

Last year in an interview, Wardlow went as far as to say he was better than Batista.

He stated that he was flattered by comparisons to the former WWE Champion. Wardlow added that he had always been a big fan of Batista and that he was one of the reasons why he chose to enter the wrestling business.

"I am always very flattered with comparisons to Batista. Of course, I have to have some more confidence so I'll go on a limb and say I'm better than Batista, which I know is a hell of a statement but any comparisons to him are honesty flattering. I was a huge Batisa fan, the biggest Batista fan. He's very much a large reason why I'm sitting here and talking to you today. So, I love it," said Wardlow.

Considering Wardlow's loss to Luchasaurus at Collision's debut episode wasn't clean, fans can expect another bout between the two behemoths.

