“Only way is if I’m dead inside of it” - Jack Perry sends a warning to Darby Allin ahead of AEW All In

Jack Perry recently sent a message for Darby Allin ahead of the AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View, as he claimed that he was not about to give in to him easily. The event is scheduled to be held on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

At the pay-per-view, the Scapegoat will put his TNT Championship on the line against Darby Allin in a Coffin match. Jack wished to defeat Allin at his own game. This will also be Perry's first major title defense since winning it at the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View last month.

On AEW Collision, Jack Perry was featured in another vignette as he had some strong words to say for Darby Allin ahead of their match at All In 2024. He talked about how Allin was unworthy of his title and how he would do all he could to make sure he did not lose it. He even claimed that he would only give in during the Coffin match if he was "dead inside of it."

"I'm sure this title looks a bit different from the way Darby Allin remembers it. And that's because Darby and so many others that came before me is unworthy of my TNT Title. I recreated this in my own image as a symbol of the sacrifice that I made to be here today. This cost me my dream, and there's no going back. So if you plan to close the lid of that coffin on me in Wembley Stadium, you better know that the only way is if I'm dead inside of it," Jack Perry said.

Whether the 27-year-old star retains his TNT Championship against Darby Allin at AEW All In 2024 remains to be seen.

Tony Khan talked about reinstating Jack Perry to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently talked about reinstating Jack Perry to the Jacksonville-based promotion a few months ago.

During his appearance on Barstool Rasslin's YouTube channel, Khan talked about how he looked forward to reinstating Perry, but instead, he suffered an attack from The Elite. He talked about how this was only the beginning as the heel faction took over the promotion.

"I was really excited to reinstate Jack Perry into AEW several months ago, and it was the night before the NFL Draft when we brought Jack back into AEW, and I was really upset and, of course, hurt literally after that when Jack Perry and The Young Bucks tried a hostile takeover of AEW, and Jack Perry since then has become the TNT Champion, and Jack Perry and The Young Bucks have been a big part of the show," Tony Khan said. [18:39 - 19:12]

Fans would be excited to witness the intriguing contest between Darby Allin and Jack Perry at AEW All In 2024.

