Orange Cassidy is "as realistic as phoniness can be," believes former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy has become one of the most talked about wrestlers in the business since debuting for All Elite Wrestling in 2019. A former WWE Superstar, however, has admitted that there's nothing wrong with the laid-back gimmick.

Cassidy's gimmick, inspired by Paul Rudd's character from the film Wet Hot American Summer has divided opinion in recent years. Many fans are a huge fan of the slacker gimmick, while others believe he is an insult to the serious nature of the wrestling business.

But on the most recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 admitted that Cassidy is over with the audience, he delivers every time he's in the ring, and that he is a real as fake can be.

“Orange [Cassidy] delivers exactly who he is and the personality he is and he’s over as hell. Anything bad about that? Not one bit. Even to an extent where there’s only going to be one, there can only be one, but what he does is as realistic as phoniness can be if that makes sense.” [6:15-6:39]

Orange Cassidy must be doing something right as he was recently given the role of a backstage producer and coach for AEW, where he even helped put together the recent tag team match between Big Bill, Brian Cage, Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal.

Orange Cassidy will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

So far in his near 300-day reign as the AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy has defended his title a staggering 26 times against some of the best that All Elite Wrestling has to offer. But will he make it 27 successful defenses this week on Dynamite?

Orange Cassidy is set to take on AR Fox this week following a backstage segment on last week's episode of Dynamite, where Darby Allin claimed that he owed Fox a favor and by using his strong bond with Orange to his advantage, he got his friend a title shot.

AR Fox will be looking to carry on riding the wave of momentum he has created for himself following the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where he picked up a big win over former Television Champion Shane Taylor on the 'Zero Hour' portion of the show.

