Top AEW champion has a new backstage role - Reports

A current titleholder in AEW has taken up a new backstage role. The star in question is International Champion Orange Cassidy.

The 39-year-old has become the standard-bearer of the flagship programming, making himself the workhorse champion.

In addition to his incredible run inside the squared circle, Fightful Select (Subscription required) has learned that the Freshly Squeezed has picked up a producer/agent role. He had recently produced matches for Infantry vs. Kingdom and Big Bill & Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal & Trent.

It's no secret that Cassidy has become a valuable asset to the company. His new role shows a testament to Tony Khan's trust in him.

However, Orange Cassidy will shift his focus to his next challenger on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. He'll put his International Championship on the line against AR Fox. This will be the first singles meeting between the two men.

Cassidy is on the run of his life and is currently undefeated in 23 singles matches. Meanwhile, Fox is coming off a momentum-gaining victory over Shane Taylor at ROH Death Before Dishonor this past weekend.

It will be interesting to see if the Freshly Squeezed will be able to retain his title and continue his winning streak en route to AEW All In.