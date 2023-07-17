Top AEW star breaks Jade Cargill's impressive record

In a remarkable achievement one of the top stars in AEW has shattered Jade Cargill's impressive record. The star in question is none other than Orange Cassidy as he has etched his name in the record books.

Since capturing the AEW International title, Cassidy has kept fans on the edge of their seats, never knowing when he might lose his championship. But for now, his reign remains unbroken and shows no signs of weakness.

Orange Cassidy's reign as champion has spanned for an impressive duration of 278 days, dating back to when the title was known as the All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy's journey as the International champion began on the October 12th episode of Dynamite when he emerged victorious over PAC.

Cassidy known for his nonchalant demeanor, has successfully defended the title, setting a new record for consecutive title defenses. During the highly anticipated Battle of the Belts VII event, Cassidy faced off against the formidable Lance Archer.

In a match filled with suspense and anticipation, Cassidy managed to secure victory via countout, thereby retaining his coveted title. With an astounding 26 successful defenses under his belt. He now has surpassed the previous record set by Jade Cargill, who held 25 consecutive defenses. This milestone solidifies his standing as one of the most dominant champions in the promotion.

As Cassidy continues to make his mark in the promotion it will be interesting to see who will be the next challenger brave enough to step into the ring.

AEW star Jade Cargill's return remains uncertain

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's absence from All Elite Wrestling continues to concern fans. After achieving an impressive 60-0 record, Cargill suffered her first loss to Kris Statlander following her victory over Taya Valkyrie.

According to Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is currently no set timeframe for Cargill's comeback.

"There is also no time line on a return of Jade Cargill. Cargill dropped the TBS title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing and hasn’t been back since nor talked about much. When asked on Twitter if she would be coming back soon, the answer was “No.” She posted some photos later of her being in Hollywood and wrote, “Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay," said Dave Meltzer.

Speculation about Cargill's future with the company has been fueled by her cryptic tweets.

