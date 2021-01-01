Orange Cassidy reacts to being dethroned by Brodie Lee in 2020 T-shirt sales

Orange Cassidy has posted a Twitter reaction to the Brodie Lee Tribute T-shirt becoming the highest-selling shirt of 2020 on ProWrestlingTees.

Orange Cassidy had an incredible 2020, and is one of the most interesting characters in the pro-wrestling world today. His casual demeanor and "zero care" attitude have transitioned well in the ring and given us some hilarious moments on AEW TV. Cassidy has also proven on various occasions that he can produce a good-quality match whenever needed.

It seems like up until the very last day of 2020, Orange Cassidy had the highest-selling T-shirt of the year on PWT, but he was dethroned from his spot mere hours before 2020 came to an end. The Brodie Lee tribute T-shirt is now the highest-selling T-shirt on PWT, and it managed to achieve the feat in less than four hours!

Orange Cassidy noticed the tweet posted by ProWrestlingTees, and responded to the same. Check it out below:

Orange Cassidy is being hailed by fans for his classy response on Twitter

Orange Cassidy got the opportunity to wrestle Brodie Lee on AEW TV once. The duo faced off on the September 23, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite, with the TNT title on the line. Brodie Lee was successful in retaining his title when all was said and done.

It's Monday you know what that means.

But this will be Wednesday, for Mr. Brodie Lee. https://t.co/LaiSosHwxT — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) December 28, 2020

Cassidy has been doing fine for himself ever since he joined AEW last year. He had a full-fledged feud with former AEW Champion Chris Jericho earlier this year, and came out victorious in their final match at AEW All Out 2020. Orange Cassidy's popularity has reached sky-high levels, if his T-shirt sales are any indication. He seems delighted to see the late Brodie Lee dethroning him in terms of T-shirt sales, and is being lauded by fans on Twitter for the same.