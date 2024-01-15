Orange Cassidy calls former WWE Champion the 'weirdest' person in the AEW locker room

AEW star Orange Cassidy is quite strange and mysterious in his own way, but he recently called a former WWE Champion as one big weirdo in Tony Khan's landscape.

Cassidy was talking about Bryan Danielson, who has been regarded as one of the most beloved and top veterans of the industry. Moreover, his career took several new directions ever since he became a part of All Elite in 2021.

Moreover, he has now taken up the responsibility of being in charge of the disciplinary committee, keeping an eye on the locker room personnel's overall conduct. However, despite all the success and work he has done, something prompted International Champion Orange Cassidy to call him the weirdest person in the entire AEW locker room during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez.

“Weirdest person in the locker room? Weirdest person in the locker room … I think the weirdest person in the locker room is probably Bryan Danielson.”

When asked about his reasons for the same, Cassidy outright refused to give a reason for naming Danielson.

“I can’t tell you that." [H/T EWrestlingNews]

WWE veteran is not a fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy has been a constant fixture for AEW programming, dating all the way back to his debut in 2019. Moreover, he has been credited as an attraction for the company and a rising star in the wrestling world. But some people have a difference in opinion.

Despite the success he has had in Tony Khan's company, WWE executive Road Dogg openly expressed his dislike for the AEW International Champion's gimmick his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast.

"If you do like him, then all that stupid cr*p he does makes sense and you love it. But if you don't, you can't get past it. I know I'm in the minority and I've got no problem doing that, but I'm allowed to have my own godd**ned sense about things and opinions." [H/T WrestlingINC]

While Orange Cassidy continues to enjoy his long title run, it would be interesting to see if he decides to pursue a world title in the future and elevate his status further as an even bigger marquee attraction.

