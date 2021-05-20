Orange Cassidy gives initial response to Kenny Omega's offer on AEW Dynamite

During this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega offered an interesting contract to his Double or Nothing Opponent, Orange Cassidy.

Omega's AEW World Title reign is in serious jeopardy as he will have to defend his title against PAC and Orange Cassidy at the upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-per-view.

Originally, he was supposed to face either PAC or Cassidy based on the winner from their No.1 Contender's match last week on AEW Dynamite. However, Kenny Omega's interference forced Tony Khan to take swift action and make the title match at Double Or Nothing a Triple Threat.

Will @orangecassidy forego his #AEW World Title shot at #AEWDoN due to injury, in exchange for a "future" opportunity against Champion @KennyOmegamanX?



Watch #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/cCCHyIzsM7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

On the latest edition of Dynamite, AEW shared backstage footage from last week's show as Cassidy attended to his injured neck.

Omega entered the room with Don Callis and made an offer to Cassidy and asked him to give up the rights to his match at Double or Nothing. In return, Freshly Squeezed will get a future AEW World title shot once he is cleared.

However, Cassidy quickly shot down the offer. Callis and Omega then proceeded to give him a fresh contract and told him to take time and make the right call.

Following this week's show, Orange Cassidy posted a tweet regarding Omega's proposed offer. The AEW star hinted that he is considering the offer.

"Yeah, I've been thinking," wrote Cassidy.

Yeah, I've been thinking. — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) May 20, 2021

Will Orange Cassidy accept Kenny Omega's offer?

The main event for Double or Nothing

Next week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy will finally decide if will take up Kenny Omega's offer and give up his rights to the World Title match at Double Or Nothing.

Orange Cassidy took a vicious powerbomb from PAC last week, making him land awkwardly on his neck.

Currently, there is no update from AEW or Cassidy about the extent of his injury. Fans are expecting Freshly Squeezed to reject the offer made by Callis and Omega to go ahead with the match.

The Triple Threat Title bout could end up being one of the matches of the night at the upcoming pay-per-view. It would be interesting to see how Kenny Omega will try to escape from the event still holding the gold.

I’ve gotta believe he’ll make the right choice https://t.co/yJr06x4saD — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 20, 2021

