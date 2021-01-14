Orange Cassidy has a message for fans after being voted "2020 Most Popular Wrestler of the Year"

AEW star Orange Cassidy had a message for fans after being voted the most popular wrestler of 2020.

The readers of Pro Wrestling illustrated have given their verdict, and Orange Cassidy has been voted the most popular wrestler of 2020. Ahead of tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy was interviewed in a backstage area, in order to get his thoughts on bagging the accomplishment. Cassidy handed over the award to Chuck Taylor and left the spot without saying a word.

He did have a message for the fans on Twitter though, in response to AEW's tweet highlighting the interview. Cassidy, as always, was concise in his response, and simply told the fans that they 'did this'. Check out the tweet below:

Orange Cassidy was one of the breakout stars of AEW in 2020

2020 was incredibly kind to Orange Cassidy. His outing with PAC at AEW Revolution was a hilarious and exciting ride from start to finish and made it clear that he is way more than a comedy act. Cassidy went on to have a full-fledged feud with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and came out victorious when all was said and done.

The April 2021 issue of PWI features our annual Achievement Awards, along with an in-depth review of (arguably) pro wrestling's most unusual, bizarre, remarkable year to date. Preorder your copy now: https://t.co/7RV3tXsifr pic.twitter.com/Mbn7EcL0eW — PWI (@OfficialPWI) January 13, 2021

Orange Cassidy was so popular in 2020 that he sold the most number of T-shirts over at ProWrestlingTees, a record that was broken by the late Brodie Lee following the Brodie Lee Tribute Special of AEW Dynamite. Cassidy seemed more than happy to see that Lee's T-shirt sales had surpassed that of his on PWT.

Orange Cassidy made a name on the independent scene for years on end, before making his way to AEW. His character is that of a guy who's incredibly lazy and isn't too keen on performing in the ring. The twist here is that when he gets charged up in the middle of a match, there are few who can move like him in the ring. There are countless possibilities for his character as we move forward, and it would be interesting to see how AEW handles him in the near future.