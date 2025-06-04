Orange Cassidy’s AEW update (Exclusive)

Orange Cassidy is one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. The 41-year-old has been with the promotion since its inception and has risen through the ranks to become a fan favorite. His gimmick is extremely popular with the fans, and that has helped him achieve stardom within the company.

The former AEW International Champion rose to become a main event star in the company in the past year but has been absent from TV programming since March. Fans have been clamoring for his return for quite some time, but there's a disappointing update in store for them.

While talking about the Freshly Squeezed superstar during the latest WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter provided an update on Cassidy's status. He claimed that he's on a hiatus currently after suffering an injury.

"I heard that Orange Cassidy in on hiatus for right now, mending and he will be back," Apter said. [From 12:40 onwards]

Even WrestleVotes did not have a timeline for Orange Cassidy's return, so it'll be fascinating to see when he returns. Meanwhile, AEW is set to host Fyter Fest this week, with the show being scheduled to last for four hours. Many surprises are in store for the fans on the show and it'll be interesting to see if an appearance from the Freshly Squeezed is one of them or not.

