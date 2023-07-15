Orange Cassidy's title reign in serious jeopardy after former WWE star's return on AEW Rampage

A former WWE Superstar made his AEW return on Rampage and has put Orange Cassidy on notice. Is the International Champion's title reign in danger? The returning wrestler was none other than Lance Archer.

Tonight on Rampage, The Murderhawk Monster made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion along with the WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. He wrestled one-half of the Best Friends Trent Beretta.

Beretta had a strong showing, but all his efforts went in vain as the former WWE Superstar picked up the pinfall victory. After the match, he took out Chuck Taylor as well and demanded that Orange Cassidy to come out if not he would continue to beat up his friends.

As the Freshly Squeezed one ran came out, The Murderhawk Monster caught him by the throat and began to choke him out. WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts requested Archer to let him go.

The legend then mentioned that both he and the 46-year-old star would be leaving tonight with the AEW International Championship. He also added that if Cassidy wanted to get the title back, he needed to show up at the seventh edition of the Battle of the Belts event and fight for it.

Battle of the Belts VII will be taking place this Saturday night right after AEW Collision.

Do you think Orange Cassidy's title run will be coming to an end? Let us know in the comments section below.