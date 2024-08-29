Orange Cassidy set for monumental debut outside AEW

Former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy is slated to make his debut for a major wrestling promotion outside of the US. Cassidy is set for a Trios Match in the said promotion.

Orange Cassidy is an AEW Original. The 40-year-old has had a memorable run in the past five years. He is a two-time International Champion. At the recent All In 2024 event, Cassidy was a part of the Casino Gauntlet Match.

Meanwhile, The Freshly Squeezed is set to make his debut in the Mexican promotion, CMLL, on September 13, 2024. He will join forces with Rocky Romero and Satoshi Kojima to take on Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero in a Trios Match at CMLL's 91st Anniversary Show in Arena Mexico.

Orange Cassidy opens up about the disbandment of a major AEW faction

Other than his singles achievements, Orange Cassidy has been a part of popular factions, such as Best Friends, which was originally formed by Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. The faction was disbanded earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, The King of Sloth Style opened up about the abrupt disbandment of the stable, admitting that it was ''cut way too short!''

"No. Actually, I think it was cut way too short, yeah. I mean, since we're here [at All In 2024], last year in Wembley, I think we finally got a good moment, The Best Friends, when we were standing tall at the end, after that Stampede match. You know, we were all three of us in the ring, in front of all those fans; it felt like this is going to be the start of us on the uprise, and it actually had the opposite effect, which is a bummer, but yeah. You know, never say never. I hope," he said.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Freshly Squeezed in AEW.

