WWE legend calls out AEW star Orange Cassidy for making a "mockery" of pro-wrestling

Matt Hardy fired warning shots at Orange Cassidy, as part of his war of attrition with Best Friends.

Big Money Matt recently took to Twitter to express his disgust and animosity for Orange Cassidy. Hardy mentioned that Freshly Squeezed is a mockery of the pro-wrestling business. Matt Hardy went on to say that Cassidy's entire gimmick was made to insult the intelligence of all pro-wrestling fans:

"Orange Cassidy, if you continue to stick your lazy nose into Big Money Matt's business, I break that lazy nose off your face," Hardy said.

.@orangecassidy makes a mockery of MY industry, pro wrestling. His persona & antics are insulting to the intelligence of all pro wrestling fans.



I WOULD NEVER INSULT THIS BIZ.



Next week on #AEWDynamite, I’m gonna DELETE this gimmick from MY industry. pic.twitter.com/Jgf6C61kIL — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 19, 2021

This past week on AEW Dark, the former WWE Superstar squared off against Wheeler Yuta. It was a roller coaster of a match as the momentum rapidly shifted from one man to another.

Matt Hardy managed to get a nearfall with a vicious neckbreaker only to have Yuta get back at him with a barrage of punches. Matt Hardy finally managed to score the win after an illegal strike to Wheeler. Private Party had the referee distracted when Matt Hardy turned to his shenanigans inside the ring.

Orange Cassidy dropped Matt Hardy on AEW Dark

After Matt Hardy won the match against Wheeler Yuta, Private Party ganged up on Best Friends. Private Party attacked Chuck Taylor and brutalized him. The odds were in favor of Private Party as they went to war in the middle of the ring. Just then, Best Friends' music hit and Cassidy appeared before the crowd to huge cheers.

Orange Cassidy rushed to the ring to make the save. Cassidy attacked Hardy and dropped him with The Orange Punch. Yuta and Taylor then made short work of Private Party to close out the AEW Dark segment.

Edited by Vedant Jain