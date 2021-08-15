Original plans for AEW World Championship match at All Out revealed - Reports

Christian Cage is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at All Out in September. However, according to Dave Meltzer, plans could have been significantly different for the pay-per-view.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer revealed that the original plan for the AEW World Championship at All Out was to have Hangman Page challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship but plans had to be changed with his wife about to give birth:

"The deal is that the original plan was Adam Page and obviously because of Adam Page's wife being about to give birth, he pulled out of the show," said Meltzer.

The Cleaner has been AEW World Champion since December 2020, swatting aside all challengers since. However, Christian beat Omega for the IMPACT World Championship on the debut episode of AEW Rampage this past Friday.

Why Christian may have been chosen to face Kenny Omega at AEW All Out

Dave Meltzer also discussed why Christian was the one chosen to face Kenny Omega at AEW All Out in place of Hangman Page. Meltzer said that Christian beating Omega was for the IMPACT World Championship was done to make him look as a credible threat to Omega at the PPV.

Dave Meltzer also added that IMPACT executives Scott D'Amore and Tommy Dreamer may have had some say in the matter since the IMPACT World Championship changed hands as part of the setup:

"They had to make a change and you know, the last couple of weeks and the pick was Christian. I mean, what they did as far as the win here to set that up, because they had nobody else set up, that was great. The arguement is that should it have been Christian? There's a lot of different people you could have gone with and none of them are perfect. There's many different ways you could have gone. I don't know [if] he was the best but he was the one picked. Again, some of it probably has to do with... IMPACT probably, since they were going to do it this way, and they were going to put the IMPACT Championship on him, you gotta have [Scott] D'Amore and Tommy Dreamer, they're going to have to... I mean in some sense, look you're putting their world title on somebody, so it's gotta be somebody that they were okay with," revealed Meltzer.

Christian beat Kenny Omega on AEW Rampage after The Young Bucks slipped a steel chair into the ring. The plan backfired and Christian hit a Killswitch onto the chair before pinning Omega.

