"That was the way to do it" - AEW star praises Chris Jericho despite ongoing feud

Ortiz recently spoke about how he and Santana were influenced by Chris Jericho's talent despite their current program with the former WWE Champion.

After The Influencer turned on them, Ortiz and Santana have joined hands with Eddie Kingston, and have become involved in a feud with the newly formed Jericho Appreciation Society.

Speaking on a recent episode of Complex’s Unsanctioned show, Ortiz revealed how Jericho was a major inspiration for both him and Santana during their early years.

"Take away how currently I feel about Chris Jericho but really, one our bonding moments, me and Santana, we read ‘A Lion’s Tale’, Chris Jericho’s first book and just reading how he came up in wrestling as far as how he was a journeyman, how he went from Canada to the States to Mexico to Japan. He did all that before he joined WCW and WWF. He did a little bit of ECW then he went to — I think afterwards, he went to WCW and then he went to WWF eventually. But that, to me and Santana, that was the way you do it. You wrestle everywhere, you wrestle everyone, you wrestle every style, you become the guy that can wrestle any style which, you know, a testament to Chris, you saw it recently with Eddie [Kingston]," said Ortiz. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Ortiz, Santana and Eddie Kingston are set to face off with Chris Jericho's new Faction soon

With tensions between Jericho and Eddie Kingston running high, the gauntlet is already thrown. The two groups will face off in a six-man tag team in the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

The upcoming grudge match has a lot of history behind it that the fighters will be looking to resolve once and for all. Fans will be eager to see if Eddie Kingston will be able to gain the upper hand with this new teammates, Ortiz and Santana, or whether Le Champion's experience will prevail in securing a decisive win.

