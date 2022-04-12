"I almost lost my finger" - Ortiz makes a big revelation about AEW match, opens up about Inner Circle

AEW star Ortiz recently spoke about his high-risk maneuvers back in the first Stadium Stampede match of the Inner Circle. The Proud and Powerful member revealed how he almost lost his finger during the bout in 2020.

After losing the match against Eddie Kingston earlier this year, Chris Jericho betrayed his faction, The Inner Circle, to form the Jericho Appreciation Society. The separation led to Le Champion's partners Ortiz and Santana being ambushed on the March 09 edition of AEW Dynamite.

With the Inner Circle now defunct, Ortiz and Santana recently reflected on their early days in the stable at Complex's Unsanctioned show. Ortiz also compared the experience of his Stadium Stampede match to filming a movie.

"Oh sh*t man, Stadium Stampede was [one of my favorite Inner Circle moments]. The first one was wild. It was like filming a movie. The second one was wild and I almost lost my finger repelling down — I never thought like — I thought, do we get a stuntman for this? When we’re repelling down from the top of a stadium? Which was wild. Double cage, the fact that I was in a WarGames match or Blood and Guts, excuse me. Yeah, [my bad, Ortiz laughed]. But yeah, it was just wild," Ortiz said. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Ortiz and Santana are currently involved in a feud with Chris Jericho in AEW

After an unexpected betrayal by Chris Jericho, Ortiz and Santana were left in a defunct stable. However, Le Champion's heel turn also ignited a feud between the former stablemates.

The Proud and Powerful are now joined by Eddie Kingston, who was also a target of the ambush, which revealed Jericho's turn. The trio are engaged in a rivalry with the newly-formed Chris Jericho Appreciation Society.

The two rival teams will face off in a six-man tag team match on April 13, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite. Fans are eagerly waiting for the bout, which promises to be a banger.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh