Otis seemingly pays homage to a major AEW star during WWE RAW

WWE RAW saw Otis pay tribute to a Hall of Famer by mimicking his finishing move. That legend is none other than AEW star Mark Henry.

Otis performed Henry’s finishing move, the “World’s Strongest Slam,” on Shinsuke Nakamura in a strong showing this week. However, Otis lost the match despite looking dominant in the beginning.

The match started well, with two stars going at it from the get-go. The big man went in with headbutts while Nakamura used agility and kicks.

Shinsuke appeared to be stung after eating a powerbomb and a lariat by Otis. However, he hit the big man with a roundhouse kick.

Nakamura was then waiting to finish the match by getting ready for the Kinshasa, but Otis had other plans, and that's when he countered and hit the World's Strongest Slam. That was, however, not enough to take the former WWE Intercontinental Champion down.

What happened next was the big man eating a lot of Kinshahas, and Nakamura picked up the win by pinfall.

