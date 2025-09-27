  • home icon
  • Otis, Thunder Rosa and other stars react after AEW star provides unfortunate health update

Otis, Thunder Rosa and other stars react after AEW star provides unfortunate health update

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 27, 2025 17:09 GMT
Otis and Thunder Rosa
Otis and Thunder Rosa react to AEW star's injury update [Image via WWE.com & Rosa's Instagram]

An AEW star recently gave a major, unfortunate update on her social account about her injury. While these stars often face damage during their matches in the ring, sometimes they even slip and fall at their homes. Recently, such an incident occurred with a 47-year-old star when she injured her nose.

Popular name in the AEW women's division, Rebel, recently announced an injury through an Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself with tissues in her nose, revealing that she has suffered a nasty fall that has caused several injuries to her face. Many names in the professional wrestling industry reacted to this major update by the AEW star.

In the comment section of the post, Otis sent a kiss emoji to share his affection with the 47-year-old. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa sent her love to Rebel for a speedy recovery. Moreover, Rosa Mendes said that she is keeping the AEW star in her prayers for her well-being.

"😘,"Otis posted.
"Sending you love ❤️," Thunder Rosa wrote.
"Praying for you constantly," Rosa Mendes commented.

Furthermore, former NWA champion Jeremiah Plunkett also reacted to Rebel's post. He expressed his surprise and sadness over the latter's injury with a heartfelt comment. Additionally, Amber O'Neal also reacted to the injured star's post.

"Ooof. I’m so sorry Rebs," Plunkett wrote.
"Girl, I am so sorry you are having such a hard time. I’m sending you all the love strength and prayers," O'Neal wrote.
Check out the comments below:

Pro-Wrestling star&#039;s comment over Rebel&#039;s post [Image via Rebel&#039;s Instagram]
Pro-Wrestling star's comment over Rebel's post [Image via Rebel's Instagram]

AEW star Rebel has been going through a major health struggle as of late

Rebel has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since 2022. She has not been featured on any of its programming for a long time. While many fans believed her time in the company could be over, she was dealing with some serious health struggles over the years.

The 47-year-old often shares updates with her fans about her infection and procedures. Earlier this month, Rebel revealed that she had been hospitalized for a pulmonary clot at a medical facility.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

