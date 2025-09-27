Absent AEW star provides an unfortunate health update

An absent AEW personality has taken to social media to share a concerning update regarding her health. The star in question, Rebel, has not been featured on the company's television programming in some time now.

The Owasso, Oklahoma-native began making appearances on AEW TV back in 2020, as former Women's World Champion Britt Baker's personal assistant and makeup artist. She maintained her alliance with The DMD and afterwards with their new partner Jamie Hayter over the next couple of years. However, Rebel has not competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2022, and has not been prominently featured on its programming in quite some time now.

The former TNA star disclosed that she was on the mend from a major health issue around September of last year, although there have been no indications of her television return lately as she continues her journey to recovery. Just over an hour ago, Rebel took to Instagram to share a concerning personal update, revealing that she had suffered a nasty fall which had caused her injuries to her face and bleeding from her nose and mouth. The 47-year-old personality wrote that she was recovering in Emergency Care:

"Back in the ER ... ... . Again! Don't scroll if you don't want to see blood. I tripped in the dark over a chair and I caught myself with my face. Saw lightning flash behind my eyes when I hit my head. Nose bleed out of both nostrils and out my throat. I'm on blood thinners for a blood clot so there was concern for bleeding in the head." - wrote Rebel.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Rebel a steady and speedy recovery.

Rebel's ally Britt Baker missed out on recent AEW show

Britt Baker has not been featured on All Elite Wrestling television since towards the end of last year. Rumors circulated earlier this year that The Doctor was looking to part ways with the company amidst reports of her backstage issues, although the speculations were later refuted by head honcho Tony Khan.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite emanated from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a city closely associated with Baker, which had prompted many to conjecture that Britt would make her television return this Wednesday. Unfortunately, no such comeback came to fruition, not to mention a later report which confirmed that the star had not been present for the show's taping.

Drainmaker @DrainBamager PWInsider: Britt Baker was NOT present at last night's AEW Dynamite taping in Pittsburgh.

Jamie Hayter, on the other hand, was in action last weekend All Out : Toronto in the Four-Way AEW Women's World Title match, where she was unsuccessful at dethroning Toni Storm for the belt - a feat that was accomplished by the winner of the bout, Kris Statlander.

