Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for months, and now an unfortunate update about her future has come out, which could upset fans eager to see her return.Britt Baker last appeared on AEW programming in November 2024. Dr. DMD, who was once a bankable star in the company and a leader in the women's division, has now lost some of her star power due to this prolonged hiatus. Amid her absence, numerous rumors circulated about her attempts to find a way out of Tony Khan's promotion and even joining rival WWE. However, the latest update regarding Baker seems like the final nail in the coffin for her time in All Elite Wrestling.According to the latest report from PWInsider, the former AEW Women's World Champion was not present during the taping of last night's Dynamite. This information becomes increasingly crucial because this week's edition of the promotion's flagship show came to us from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is Britt Baker's hometown. Moreover, veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, in an earlier edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that if Baker does not appear on Dynamite in Pittsburgh, she may never return to All Elite Wrestling.Britt Baker still has a year left on her AEW contractAmid her absence from All Elite Wrestling, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful had reported that Britt Baker is contracted with the Jacksonville-based promotion until the fall of 2026.&quot;Britt Baker signed a five-year extension in the fall of 2021. At the very least, her contract goes until the fall of 2026. If she has injury time, which I'm not sure they'll add, it could end up going quite a bit longer than that,&quot; Sapp said.&quot;Britt Baker's absence from Dynamite's taping in her hometown of Pittsburgh strongly suggests she might be moving on from Tony Khan's promotion. It remains to be seen how this saga unfolds.