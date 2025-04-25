"Ouch," "It's sad and pathetic" - Fans react after AEW Dynamite's ratings sink to a new low

AEW Dynamite ratings hit a new low this week. Fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on the situation.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent years due to poor booking and mediocre storylines. As a result, the ratings and viewership for Dynamite and Collision have been going down consistently. However, in the past few weeks, Tony Khan's promotion has managed to somewhat redeem itself in terms of great storylines and matches.

This week's episode continued the trend with a great match card that was headlined by Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter. The show also did a good job of building towards Double or Nothing 2025. However, this wasn't enough to boost the ratings this week.

Ad

Trending

Dynamite drew in 521,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. These numbers were well below NXT, which drew in 686,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was also the Wednesday night show's lowest viewership in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the ratings were released, fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the ratings drop. While some hailed WWE NXT for doing well, most berated the Jacksonville-based promotion for its continued dismal ratings.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to AEW ratings [Image source: Screenshot of fan comments on X]

Nick Khan recently took a massive dig at AEW

Over the years, AEW has undergone many changes. The company expanded its roster size by hiring talent from all over the world. As a result, many stars remain unused in the promotion for several months due to the limited TV time available. Stars like Miro (Rusev), Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks (Ricky Saints) all went unused until they eventually left.

Ad

Hence, while speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, WWE President Nick Khan took it as an opportunity to take a dig at AEW for benching several talents. Khan stated that the Stamford-based promotion only hired talents it wanted to use:

“That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people whom we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the viewership numbers increase next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More