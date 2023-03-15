"Going to AEW?" - Fans go berserk after the Bella Twins seemingly confirm WWE departure

Former WWE Divas Champions The Bella Twins have been out of in-ring action for over a year. In a recent tweet, they seemingly confirmed the end of their association with the company, and fans have gone berserk over the possibility of seeing them in AEW.

The Bella Twins are two of the most well-known female stars in WWE history. Both women are former Divas Champions. Brie Bella was the first twin in the company's history to win the title, while Nikki Bella won the title twice and remains its longest-reigning holder.

Their last in-ring appearance came on January 30, 2022, after a three-year break from wrestling, when they participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. In a recent tweet, the twins announced that they will be welcoming fans to their new chapter and changed their surnames to Garcia. They also removed any reference to their WWE personas from their Twitter bio.

Fans immediately erupted with predictions of seeing them in AEW, while others were happy about never seeing the twins wrestle again.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Nikki and Brie have changed their names to The Garcia Twins. Bella Twins references removed from their bio and they changed their username. Nikki and Brie have changed their names to The Garcia Twins. Bella Twins references removed from their bio and they changed their username. https://t.co/5XpLHqb7Jv

Todd Bentley @IamToddBentley @WrestlingNewsCo If they end up in AEW eventually, AEW was gonna look like the land of the WWE leftovers @WrestlingNewsCo If they end up in AEW eventually, AEW was gonna look like the land of the WWE leftovers 😎

Two-Ring Honcho @MostestShady @WrestlingNewsCo The Garcia Twins are all elite graphic gonna be fire. @WrestlingNewsCo The Garcia Twins are all elite graphic gonna be fire.

Magicdude @Magicdude20 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlingNewsCo I hope Tony signs them so those people can deal with those two headaches @wwe_wwf_Junkie @WrestlingNewsCo I hope Tony signs them so those people can deal with those two headaches

MichaelL16 @L16Michael @WrestlingNewsCo Good, hopefully they’re never seen on WWE television again. @WrestlingNewsCo Good, hopefully they’re never seen on WWE television again.

Jordy P @xcv_paul @WrestlingNewsCo I’m sure Tony Kahn has already called trying to offer them contracts @WrestlingNewsCo I’m sure Tony Kahn has already called trying to offer them contracts https://t.co/0QOnSWWYSR

Anthony @AnthonyP3777 @WrestlingNewsCo God please go away. No talent at all and held the female wrestlers down who had talent because they slept their way to the top @WrestlingNewsCo God please go away. No talent at all and held the female wrestlers down who had talent because they slept their way to the top

DE @DAE118895 @WrestlingNewsCo Yes, go to AEW and cut anti WWE promos every week 🥱 @WrestlingNewsCo Yes, go to AEW and cut anti WWE promos every week 🥱

The Bella Twins recently criticized WWE

WWE RAW is XXX was one of the most hyped episodes on the red brand in recent history as it was the 30th anniversary episode of the Monday Night show.

A number of iconic women did not make an appearance on the show, including The Bella Twins. The former Divas Champions did not take too kindly to it, saying the following:

"How didn’t they showcase anything from the women’s evolution? Cause Sasha Banks is in there and they’re like, 'we can’t, Mercedes [Varnado] is too over, we can’t say her name.' That’s fine. When you do what they don’t want you to do, they’re gonna show you," Nikki Bella said.

Brie Bella then added that there are a few other stars who the promotion doesn't want to show.

"But also the way we did our matches over there. There’s a bunch of us, there’s a couple other girls and Raya, there’s a bunch of us they don’t wanna show," Brie Bella said.

Saraya recently made her AEW debut and has featured quite prominently since her debut. The Bellas are big names in the business and would provide star power to the AEW women's division. Whether Tony Khan decides to pursue their signature remains to be seen.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes