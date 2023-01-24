"There's bunch of us they don't wanna show"- The Bella Twins accuse WWE of intentionally leaving out 6-time women’s champion on RAW XXX

The Bella Twins did not make an appearance on WWE RAW XXX, and they did not seem too pleased about it.

RAW XXX was the 30th-anniversary show of the company's red brand. A number of huge names like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Ric Flair were advertised for the show. However, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were noticeably absent.

On their Instagram Live, the legendary Brie and Nikki Bella fired shots at the company for omitting Sasha Banks and not showcasing the women's evolution on RAW XXX.

"How didn’t they showcase anything from the women’s evolution? Cause Sasha Banks is in there and they’re like, 'we can’t, Mercedes is too over, we can’t say her name.' That’s fine. When you do they what they don’t want you to do, they’re gonna show you," Nikki Bella said.

Brie Bella then added that there's a few other stars who the promotion doesn't want to show.

"But also the way we did our matches over there. There’s a bunch of us, there’s a couple other girls and Saraya, there’s a bunch of us they don’t wanna show," Brie Bella said.

The women's revolution was greatly responsible for uplifting women's wrestling in WWE. There was a greater focus on women having more serious storylines as there was a bigger focus on the in-ring aspect of women's wrestling.

Brie Bella recently commented on a re-scheduled WWE match

The Bella Twins were set to team up with Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow to take on Brodus Clay, Cameron, Naomi, and Tensai at WrestleMania 29 at the MetLife Stadium.

However, the match between The Undertaker and CM Punk went past its allotted time, and the aforementioned bout was cut from the show. Brie Bella discussed that the moment was "really awful."

"Having to walk back to the locker room, everyone just dead quiet our whole walk. Everyone would stop and stare at us. It was really awful. I think too what was more awful is they were like, 'Well, you can do the match on RAW tomorrow.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I wanted to vomit."

The match ended up taking place on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW. The Bella Twins, Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow, lost the match in under three minutes.

