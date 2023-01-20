"I wanted to vomit" – Hall of Famer on WWE moving WrestleMania match to RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently recalled how she felt when her WrestleMania 29 match was canceled at short notice.

In 2013, Brie and Nikki Bella were scheduled to team up with Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow against Brodus Clay, Cameron, Naomi, and Tensai. However, the mixed tag team bout was nixed after the match between CM Punk and The Undertaker went beyond its allotted time.

On The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella spoke about WWE's higher-ups moving the match to the following day's episode of RAW:

"Having to walk back to the locker room, everyone just dead quiet our whole walk. Everyone would stop and stare at us. It was really awful. I think too what was more awful is they were like, 'Well, you can do the match on RAW tomorrow.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I wanted to vomit."

WrestleMania 29 was held in front of a reported 80,676 fans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Instead, The Bella Twins ended up performing in front of only 16,173 fans at the IZOD Center on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW.

Brodus Clay, Cameron, Naomi, and Tensai won the match, which only lasted two minutes and 25 seconds.

Natalya discusses how far women's wrestling in WWE has come

The latest edition of Brie and Nikki Bella's podcast revolved around Total Divas. The first episode of the E! reality show featured behind-the-scenes footage of The Bella Twins' reaction to their match being canceled.

Natalya, an original Total Divas cast member, also appeared on the podcast. The SmackDown star highlighted how that moment shows how much women's wrestling has progressed over the last decade:

"It was a really powerful episode because it reminded me of how far we've come," Natalya said. "You guys were the only girls' match on the show and then you weren't allowed to do it. Sometimes I have to think about those kinds of things. We always want more, but we've come so far from that day where the girls were such an afterthought."

Brie Bella also explained why so many women received backstage heat for appearing on Total Divas.

