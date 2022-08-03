Brie Bella says WWE would have fired women if they did the same as CM Punk and The Undertaker

Brie Bella believes female superstars’ WWE careers would likely have ended if they failed to hit their time cue at a WrestleMania event.

In 2013, The Undertaker’s victory over CM Punk at WrestleMania 29 went roughly 20 minutes over its allocated time. As a result, The Bella Twins, Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow vs. Brodus Clay, Cameron, Naomi & Tensai was cut from the show.

Speaking on “The Bellas Podcast,” Brie Bella questioned what would have happened if women had done the same as CM Punk and The Undertaker.

“They kept saying, ‘You guys [Punk and Undertaker] have to go home, you have to go home.’ 20 minutes go by, I think they went 20 minutes over, and when they came back there was no, ‘Sorry.’ [Someone said] ‘That’s what happens when you’re making magic out there.’ I’ll never forget that. I’m like, ‘Hmm, if that was women that did that, they’d probably be fired.’”

The backstage reaction to the disappointing moment featured on the first season of the Total Divas reality show.

Paige gave her opinion on Nikki and Brie Bella's WrestleMania removal

The latest episode of The Bella Twins’ podcast featured a conversation with Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, following her recent WWE exit.

Paige was not a part of WWE’s main roster around the time of WrestleMania 29, but she watched the scenes on Total Divas.

“Literally as you’re about to walk out, they’re like, ‘No, you don’t get the match anymore,’” Paige recalled. “And I’m like, ‘That’s f**king devastating.’ You just see everyone’s face drop and everyone was just really sad because people were super excited. You start opening your eyes to that stuff and you’re like, ‘Why are we getting punished?’”

WWE booked the eight-person tag team match on the post-WrestleMania 29 episode of RAW instead. Brodus Clay, Cameron, Naomi & Tensai picked up the win in a match lasting just two minutes and 25 seconds.

