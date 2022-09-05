PAC gets confronted by a top AEW star after his win at All Out, teases a huge All-Atlantic Championship Match 

AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC was confronted by Orange Cassidy at the All Out pre-show.

At the All Out Buy-In show, PAC successfully defended the All Atlantic Championship for the first time on American soil. In a back-and-forth match, The Bastard defeated Kip Sabian to retain his title. This was Sabian's first match in AEW since he was cleared to return from injury. Eventually, the champion got the pinfall win after hitting the Black Arrow.

Interestingly enough, the post-match segment saw PAC get confronted by Orange Cassidy. The two men have quite a lot of history with each other and could potentially feud down the line.

Cassidy was recently unsuccessful in progressing to the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament after teaming up with Best Friends. It now looks like he will shift his focus towards singles competition.

A few weeks ago, Cassidy was also unsuccessful in beating Wardlow for the TNT Championship. But he will aim to dethrone the current All-Atlantic Champion once the match between the two is officially announced.

