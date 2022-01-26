WWE's Paige praises leading AEW female star

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige recently took to Twitter to praise current AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

The star was forced to cut her in-ring career short in 2018 after suffering a serious neck injury. The superstar is still signed to WWE and has worked in numerous roles with the company including as SmackDown's General Manager and as manager of the Kabuki Warriors.

In response to a fan's question about her opinion of AEW's D.M.D., the 29-year-old revealed that she's a fan of Baker.

Unfortunately for any fans wanting a match between the two, a match between the ladies is unlikely. If the WWE star somehow pulled an Edge or Bryan Danielson and came out of retirement, the women are signed to different promotions.

Paige has defended AEW from fans criticizing the product

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Stark @Starkbutnottony @RealPaigeWWE AWE is literally copying WWE at this point and its sad. Doing a Daniel Bryan vs Dean Ambrose feud between two former WWE guys. That company is so sad and it shows why they won't last. If u can't see this problem then u don't understand how pro wrestling works @RealPaigeWWE AWE is literally copying WWE at this point and its sad. Doing a Daniel Bryan vs Dean Ambrose feud between two former WWE guys. That company is so sad and it shows why they won't last. If u can't see this problem then u don't understand how pro wrestling works Dude stop nit picking everything and just enjoy the wrestling. This is a time where there’s sooo many companies to watch and attend that have great talent on the card. Just be happy wrestling is where it is. twitter.com/Starkbutnotton… Dude stop nit picking everything and just enjoy the wrestling. This is a time where there’s sooo many companies to watch and attend that have great talent on the card. Just be happy wrestling is where it is. twitter.com/Starkbutnotton…

During a Twitter Q&A, the former Divas Champion addressed a fan's criticism of AEW. According to the fan, Tony Khan's promotion has been copying WWE and will not last very long.

"Dude stop nit picking everything and just enjoy the wrestling,'' Paige tweeted. ''This is a time where there’s sooo many companies to watch and attend that have great talent on the card. Just be happy wrestling is where it is."

The former wrestler knows the ins and outs of wrestling, so her defense is based on experience. Fans are allowed to have their own opinions, but it's always heartwarming to see fellowship between the promotions.

Similarly, she also came to the defense of former AEW Champion Jon Moxley. She criticized the badly received comments of Bully Ray (known as Bubba Ray Dudley while with WWE) on Moxley's return.

"There’s a reason everyone prefers Devon. What an awful awful thing to say," Paige Tweeted.

Despite being signed to WWE, the former Divas Champion prefers to defend the rival promotion and seems optimistic about the impact competition has on the industry.

What are your thoughts on Paige's comments? Sound off below!

