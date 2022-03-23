"They had a different plan for what they wanted for me" - Paige VanZant on why she chose AEW over WWE

Paige VanZant is the latest mixed martial artist to jump from fighting to pro-wrestling. VanZant has made numerous appearances on AEW over the past year, notably against the Inner Circle.

On the March 9 episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that the former UFC fighter would be signing with AEW. Due to the star knocking out Tay Conti, it's safe to assume that VanZant's first opponent will be the Brazillian-born wrestler.

Paige VanZant recently appeared on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette & Miesha Tate. The AEW star detailed how she always knew she'd land up in wrestling, but wasn't sure about the promotion.

"It’s been amazing. I showed up the first few times just having Dan Lambert’s back, I did know that my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually. I just didn’t know what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I’ve been a fan of both, I actually did make the out to the WWE headquarters, you know," - VanZant said.

Paige VanZant then continued on the difference between what WWE originally told her and the support she gets from AEW.

"But they had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas at AEW they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bareknuckle boxing. They’re on board to build my career and build me as a wrestler, and still let me be myself." (02:24)

According to Paige VanZant, there are huge differences and similarities between wrestling and fighting

Paige VanZant has reportedly been taking wrestling lessons. While speaking on the same show, the star opened up about her training regimen. According to VanZant, she's only been learning the basics so far.

"There [are] huge similarities and huge differences. For me with Pro-Wrestling is it’s not as complicated yet, because I’m just learning the basics. It’s very similar, and luckily I’m an athlete so I’m picking things up really quickly. But, [there are] still a lot of differences because we’re just doing the basics and breaking things down. It’s more tedious right now than hard-hard work," -VanZant said. (03:34 onwards)

The former UFC fighter made an appearance last week to aid TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. While it's unclear when she'll have her first match, Tay Conti will definitely be looking for some revenge against VanZant.

