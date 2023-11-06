Paige VanZant compares her third-party venture with her fighting career: "One made me rich, the other made me famous"

Former UFC Fighter Paige VanZant recently revealed that she has earned more in other certain ventures than in her entire professional fighting career.

VanZant was known for her time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where she spent around seven years. She then ventured to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where she made sporadic appearances.

She also had a stint with AEW, siding with the American Top Team for over a year, where she got to compete in a mixed tag team match at Double or Nothing back in 2022.

While guesting on Only Stans by Barstool Sports, Paige VanZant was asked where she earned the most in. She revealed that she earned way more as a model, posting pictures of herself in 24 hours compared to her combined earnings during her time as a professional fighter.

A few days ago, she also posted a fairly controversial post on Instagram where she compared her modeling career to her fighting career with a simple caption.

"One made me rich….. The other made me famous."

Paige VanZant previously revealed that she missed appearing in AEW

After not making any appearances since Double or Nothing 2022, the status of Paige VanZant in AEW has been questionable.

A few weeks ago, she answered some questions from her fans on Instagram. One of the questions was whether she would make a return to AEW. She revealed that she missed competing in a wrestling ring and asked fans whether they'd want to see her back on the promotion.

"I kinda miss it too. So, what do you guys think? AEW again soon?" Paige VanZant shared.

It will be interesting to see whether she makes a return over a year and how she will be booked by AEW.

