Paige VanZant finally addresses her AEW status amid 507-day absence

MMA fighter Paige VanZant has recently addressed her hiatus with AEW. She then teased a possible return to the promotion, should the fans want her to be back.

VanZant made her first appearance in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021, as she appeared along with the MMA group American Top Team (ATT). She and ATT then aligned themselves with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, and they would feud with the Rhodes', and members of the Inner Circle. Her last appearance was in a Six-Man tag match during Double or Nothing back on May 29, 2022.

On her recent string of Instagram stories, Paige VanZant answered questions from her fans. One of them mentioned that they missed seeing her in wrestling and wondered whether she would appear in AEW any time soon. She replied and said that she missed it as well and was willing to make a comeback should the fans want her to.

"I kinda miss it too. So, what do you guys think? AEW again soon?" Paige VanZant shared.

Paige VanZant's Instagram story can be seen here.

Paige VanZant once revealed the reason she chose AEW over WWE

Back in March 2022, it was announced that MMA fighter Paige VanZant had signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

That same month, in an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette & Miesha Tate, VanZant revealed that she knew she had a chance of going into wrestling, but she was not sure of the destination. She revealed that she could have gone to either WWE or AEW but instead chose the latter.

"It’s been amazing. I showed up the first few times just having Dan Lambert’s back, I did know that my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually. I just didn’t know what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I’ve been a fan of both, I actually did make the out to the WWE headquarters, you know," VanZant said.

She mentioned how, in the end, she was happier with the proposed plan by AEW and how it allowed flexibility and more freedom on her part.

"They had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas the AEW, I am so excited that they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bareknuckle boxing. They’re really honestly on board to just build my career and build me as a wrestler, and still let me be myself," VanZant said. [03:05 - 03:22]

Currently, she competes sporadically for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where she has been performing since 2020. It will be interesting to see if, along with this, she decided to make an AEW return.

