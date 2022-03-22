"I made it out about a year ago to WWE headquarters" - Paige VanZant explains why she joined AEW 

Paige VanZant had to make a decision regarding her pro-wrestling future, and despite visiting the WWE headquarters, the Bare Knuckle fighter chose AEW. In a recent interview, she explained why.

The former UFC competitor made her first appearance in the company as part of Dan Lambert's American Top Team. Since then, she has appeared from time to time to antagonize babyfaces. PVZ became All Elite on the March 9 episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, VanZant explained her decision to sign with AEW, disclosing that the freedom to continue her boxing career played a key factor.

"I did know my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually. I wasn't sure what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I've been a fan of both, I made it out about a year ago to WWE headquarters. They had a different plan for what they wanted for me. With AEW, I'm so excited they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA and do bare knuckle boxing. They're on board to build my career, build me as a wrestler, and let me be myself," Paige said.

Paige VanZant on why she was drawn to AEW

In a recent interview, PVZ was asked what drew her to pro-wrestling and Tony Khan's company in particular.

"The whole show [is what drew me into wrestling], you know? I mean, I’ve been asked about pro wrestling for a really long time. I’ve kind of always known it was gonna be part of my journey and my life. I just didn’t know when the opportunity was gonna take off, and it got to a point where I showed up with Dan [Lambert] and the story took off and I realized I wanted to be a part of the show, I wanted to continue this journey with AEW and ended up signing a contract."

Paige VanZant was present at ringside during the TNT Championship match between Scorpio Sky and Wardlow. At a turning point in the bout, she stopped Mr. Mayhem in his tracks, allowing Sky to hit a baseball dropkick.

Having already beaten down Tay Conti, one can expect a feud between the BKFC fighter and the Brazilian star.

