Paige VanZant on why she finally decided to enter pro wrestling and sign with AEW

AEW's newest women's division recruit Paige VanZant recently appeared on WFAN Sports Radio and spoke about what attracted her towards professional wrestling and why she decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Paige VanZant signed her AEW contract a few weeks ago on an edition of Dynamite where she attacked Tay Conti and helped Scorpio Sky beat Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship. Previously, VanZant was involved in a feud against The Inner Circle as part of the American Top Team.

Speaking on WFAN, VanZant revealed how AEW drew her into the world of wrestling and how she wanted to be a part of the show:

"The whole show [is what drew me into wrestling], you know? I mean, I’ve been asked about pro wrestling for a really long time. I’ve kind of always known it was gonna be part of my journey and my life. I just didn’t know when the opportunity was gonna take off, and it got to a point where I showed up with Dan [Lambert] and the story took off and I realized I wanted to be a part of the show, I wanted to continue this journey with AEW and ended up signing a contract." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Paige VanZant signed her contract after assaulting Tay Conti on AEW Dynamite

Paige VanZant signed her AEW contract after beating up Tay Conti on the post-revolution edition of Dynamite. Conti tried to make sure Ethan Page didn't cost Sammy Guevara the TNT title but got attacked by VanZant.

VanZant attacked Conti again after the match and signed her contract on Conti's prone body.

It seems that VanZant's first match will be against Tay Conti. Who will come out on top? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh