"Everybody’s coming for your job" - Paige VanZant on the similarities between locker rooms in wrestling and MMA

Paige VanZant has officially begun her journey in professional wrestling and is already All Elite. The AEW star made a handful of appearances alongside Dan Lambert as a heel character, tormenting the likes of Chris Jericho.

VanZant finally got hands-on when she charged former AEW CBO Brandi Rhodes in February, 2022. Tony Khan's promotion had started building up a possible feud between the two performers. However, Brandi departed AEW alongside Cody Rhodes, ending all notions of a possible feud.

The Bare Knuckle fighter recently made an appearance on the Throwing Down podcast with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the conversation, the AEW star touched upon similarities between the locker rooms in wrestling and MMA.

"There’s a lot of similarities, I mean at the end of the day everybody’s coming for your job, everybody’s coming at you – everybody’s competition, it doesn’t matter who you are. So honestly, it feels like the same world," - VanZant said.

VanZant also brought up what she believes is the biggest difference between the two combat sports.

"I love MMA fans – but when you’re in the audience [at a wrestling match], the energy is shocking! When a pro-wrestler walks out, the entire audience is singing the song, they know it by heart. They have the banners, the love, just the energy from the fans. I don’t know if they’re gonna love me or hate me – doesn’t matter, they’re gonna give me a ton of energy," - Paige VanZant added. (12:02)

Paige VanZant revealed that she chose AEW over WWE because of the lack of support they had in her MMA career

Paige VanZant shared her early experience with WWE when she initially thought of becoming a wrestler. The boxer noted that AEW is supportive of her alternate career, hinting that WWE wasn't quite as open-minded.

"But they had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas at AEW they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bareknuckle boxing. They’re on board to build my career and build me as a wrestler, and still let me be myself." (02:24)

Paige VanZant is yet to have her first wrestling match. It will be interesting to see how AEW decides to book her in-ring debut.

