Paige VanZant and several former WWE Superstars officially removed from AEW roster page

The AEW roster page has undergone a few changes as Paige VanZant and several former WWE stars officially had their names removed after their contracts expired recently.

The names that were removed were former Jericho Appreciation Society member Jake Hager from the men’s roster page and Paige VanZant from the women’s roster page. Mark Henry also had his name taken down from the broadcast team section after his contract ended on May 28th.

Likewise, Arn Anderson has been removed from the coaches section after his contract expired towards the end of last month. While some of these talents provided memorable moments in the company, Jake Hager may have been the most impactful of the names removed.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion never really got going in AEW despite being in dominant factions alongside Chris Jericho. From the Inner Circle to the Jericho Appreciation Society, AEW was not able to find a role for him and now he has been let go.

As for Mark Henry and Arn Anderson, there is a lot of talk of them potentially making to move over to their former company, WWE. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see the kind of roles they will have lined up.

