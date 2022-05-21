Watch: AEW star Paige VanZant shows off impressive wrestling skills to prepare for a potential in-ring debut

Paige VanZant seems ready for her first match in AEW as she recently shared a video showcasing her training.

VanZant aligned herself with reigning TNT Champion Scorpio Sky from her first appearance on AEW. Although she's yet to have a match, VanZant has had a physical confrontation with Tay Conti. As of now, she's expected to team up with Scorpio to face Sammy Guevara and Conti in the near future.

The former MMA professional seemed to rear to go in a reel of her training on Instagram:

"HEY @allelitewrestling PUT ME IN!!!!!!!! Coach @gangreldavidheath and @ccwtrainingfacility have me ready for action. Ready for whoever you give me."

No date for VanZant's debut match has been confirmed as of now. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the former MMA fighter takes down her first opponent.

AEW star Scorpio Sky spoke highly of Paige VanZant

VanZant's alliance with Scorpio Sky led the two to close enough for Scorpio to observe the former's training.

According to the TNT Champion, the former UFC star is making quick progress in preparing for an eventual AEW debut. In a recent interview at Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, Sky had glowing words for his future mixed tag team partner:

"She’s training with Gangrel who’s fantastic. But you can’t teach personality, you can’t teach charisma, you can’t teach star power and that’s something she already brings to the table and she’s an incredible athlete, a badass, you know and I think she’ll pick up on the wrestling part very quickly and it’s gonna be great for AEW to grab another star." (H/T: PostWrestling)

Paige VanZant has displayed animosity against Tay Conti. What remains to be seen is if the two will ever face off in a singles bout.

Edited by Abhinav Singh