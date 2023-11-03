Paige VanZant shows off her new NSFW tattoo

Paige VanZant is among the many names to join the list of Mixed Martial Artists who entered the squared circle. The latter is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

She made her AEW debut at Dynamite, accompanying the American Top Team in September 2021. However, the 29-year-old star hasn't been seen on AEW TV since Double or Nothing 2022.

In her recent Instagram story, Paige VanZant posted a pic of her new NSFW tattoo.

"Got my friend @codi.coyote.leather art tattooed on me. It's perfect!" she wrote.

Take a look at the tattoo at this link here.

Expand Tweet

Paige has wrestled only one match in her AEW career. The match took place at the 2022 Double or Nothing event.

She fought alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky against Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti. This six-man tag team match was won by Paige, Sky, and Page, leaving the MMA fighter undefeated in AEW.

Paige VanZant reveals why she chose AEW over WWE

Speaking on Throwing Down, Paige discussed being confused between AEW and WWE initially.

"It’s been amazing. I showed up the first few times just having Dan Lambert’s back, I did know that my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually. I just didn’t know what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I’ve been a fan of both, I actually did make the out to the WWE headquarters, you know," VanZant said.

She also discussed the difference between both companies and what made her choose the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"But they had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas at AEW they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bareknuckle boxing. They’re on board to build my career and build me as a wrestler, and still let me be myself."

Expand Tweet

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Paige VanZant after seeing her wrestler at Double or Nothing.

What do you think of her new tattoo? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think