"Still real bad a**" - Paige VanZant talks potential ring gear for her AEW debut

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently spoke about her debut in-ring attire. The AEW star stated that the gear would be an extension of her real-life personality.

VanZant officially became All Elite during the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite. The boxer signed her contract on the prone body of Tay Conti during the show.

Speaking on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, VanZant stated that she's an outsider but wants her gear to showcase her deep-rooted involvement in the wrestling world.

“Yeah, you know I’ve been thinking about it too. I for sure want to wrap my hands bare knuckle style, still a professional bare knuckle boxer so i’m going to get the wraps on. Beyond that, truly like, one: I want to be totally pro wrestling. Like I am so invested so I want to be a part of the show, but I still know that I’m coming into this world as a professional fighter. Obviously I’m in pink now, I love pink so I was thinking something like leather tights, pop pink, definitely with rhinestones. So yeah, little bit of fun, little bit of both worlds for sure,” said Paige VanZant. [10:42-11:18]

The former UFC fighter referenced her weigh-in outfits as a starting point on how she may present herself.

“Before that, even in the UFC before they had the outfitting policy you know, I weighed-in in like a rhinestone bikini, I was wearing a hot green little outfit. I’m still going to be myself of course it doesn’t matter what I do, my bare knuckle boxing outfit was pink and green. So it’s going to be something still me but still real bad a**,” said Paige VanZant. [11:23-11:42]

Paige VanZant may have already found her first opponent

As previously mentioned, the Bare Knuckle fighter signed her AEW contract on the prone body of Tay Conti. The former UFC star confronted Conti after Sammy Guevara lost his TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky.

Conti has a strong background in martial arts, with a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and a black belt in Judo. On that note, we can expect the two rivals to have an exciting match in the near future.

