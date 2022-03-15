×
"It made her leave" - AEW star takes credit for Brandi Rhodes' exit from the company 

Brandi Rhodes left AEW after almost three years.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 15, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Latest AEW signee Paige VanZant claimed that because of her, Brandi Rhodes and her husband, Cody left the promotion.

Brandi and The American Nightmare's shocking All Elite Wrestling departures have been the talk of the town since last month. There has been plenty of speculation on what led to the couple leaving the promotion they helped build from scratch.

Now, former MMA star Paige VanZant has stepped in and taken credit for Brandi Rhodes leaving Tony Khan's company.

Speaking to Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, VanZant recalled her interaction with Brandi on the February 2nd episode of Dynamite, where the two also came to blows.

She stated that the "drama" created during the episode led to Brandi Rhodes packing her bags. PVZ also added that AEW was in desperate need of a new face after Brandi's exit, which is why they signed her.

“I just saw it as, I came in to, to kind of cause some drama and it made her leave. It made her leave the AEW, so I guess they needed a new face and signed my contract shortly after,” VanZant said. (H/T - WrestlingInc)
Hahahahaha look at @paigevanzant wrecking @TheBrandiRhodes 😂🤣 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/b0SHnqbKCn

A match between VanZant and Rhodes could have been a compelling debut rivalry for the former, but the latter's abrupt exit forced the company to nix those plans.

Brandi Rhodes is unlikely to join WWE after AEW exit

While Cody is seemingly WWE-bound, according to reports, Brandi is unlikely to join him in the company. However, this doesn't mean her in-ring career has ended, as it was noted that she intends to win a women's title.

“Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, is not expected to join him in WWE. If that is the case, it's unknown where her in-ring career would continue if she wants to pursue it.”- @justinbarasso via @SInow https://t.co/8sRQwL7Ebj

Even in All Elite Wrestling, Brandi Rhodes wrestled only sporadically. That said, she's a very competent in-ring performer and could shine wherever she decides to take her talents next.

What do you think lies ahead for Brandi Rhodes in the wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
हिन्दी