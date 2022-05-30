"They've got to pay me" – Paige VanZant comments on when she could wrestle in AEW next

Paige VanZant voiced her thoughts after making an impressive in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2022, coming out with a victory alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

VanZant made her in-ring debut as part of a 3-on-3 tag team match. She teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to take on the trio of Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian. VanZant officially signed a contract with AEW earlier in March after making some sporadic appearances in 2021 as part of an angle involving the American Top Team alongside Dan Lambert.

Speaking to The Schmo after Double or Nothing, VanZant opened up on her pro-wrestling debut under the AEW banner:

“I knew that this was the only place I wanted to make my AEW debut. It had to be big and it had to be on pay-per-view. I am a pay-per-view person. They've got to pay me the pay-per-view dollars to show up.” (from 1.21 to 1.32)

When asked about when fans can expect her to wrestle again and her next step in AEW, here's what she mentioned:

“I hope (you see me wrestling again) soon. I came out of this match unscathed and I have zero injuries. I put on a dominant performance. I can't wait for my solo match.” (from 1.37 to 1.44)

Paige VanZant talks about her upcoming bare-knuckle boxing match.

The 12 Gauge is set to headline the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) card on July 16. The event is expected to take place at the Alexandra Palace in London.

When asked how all of this crazy transition feels, here's what she said:

"You know, everybody keeps asking me when I'm gonna pick a lane. I don't have to. I'm gonna be good at absolutely everything I do. I got my next bare-knuckle boxing match coming up in London on July 16.” (from 0.57 to 1.07)

It would be an understatement to say VanZant is a jack of all trades. She is a fierce MMA fighter, acclaimed bare-knuckle boxer, author, model, dancer (finished second on Dancing With The Stars), and is now an active pro-wrestler.

It's fair to say that Paige VanZant has delivered quite well on her in-ring debut, and it'll be interesting to see her compete in a singles feud soon.

