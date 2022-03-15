"No, I'm ready" - Paige VanZant on what she wants to do in AEW

Paige VanZant has expressed how excited she is to get in the ring, as she hopes hopes to jump off the top rope and put people through tables. Though she hasn't competed in an official match, the former UFC fighter believes that she's ready to go.

VanZant made a number of appearances in AEW prior to her official signing on the March 9th edition of Dynamite. She was part of the feud between The Inner Circle and American Top Team. The newcomer also briefly feuded with Brandi Rhodes before the latter departed the company last month.

Speaking with Marc Raimondi on ESPN, the former UFC fighter has expressed her eagerness to dive into the action, though she hasn't had an actual match or extensive training yet.

"I love it," said VanZant. "I think that my only frustration so far with my whole pro wrestling journey is I would show up and I wanted — I said, ‘Hey, I want to jump off the ropes tonight. I want to slam someone through a table tonight. Someone's getting slammed through a table.’ They're like, ‘Oh, you should probably train first.’ I'm like,’ No, I'm ready.’ I think my only concern is that they don't let me do the crazy stuff right away. I want to go in there and I want to do all the crazy stuff. I want to fully immerse myself in this world. I want to be a part of everything." (H/T Fightful).

Paige VanZant @paigevanzant PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on mePVZ TAKING OVER!!!! Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me 💋😉 PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! https://t.co/OzPIZIGybh

Despite her lack of experience, Paige VanZant is no stranger to the AEW product, as she was in attendance for the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th. With this in mind, she has already started studying the company to get up to speed.

"I've seen everything," VanZant continued. "CM Punk’s Dog Collar Match was epic. I just feel like it's a whole side of me that hasn't been shown yet. You see a little bit of it in BKFC because of the violence of bare-knuckle boxing. But this is a whole ‘nother world that's gonna open up and people will see a whole new side of Paige VanZant.” (H/T Fightful).

Paige VanZant may have already found her first enemy in AEW

Not only did VanZant sign her official AEW contract live on the March 9th edition of Dynamite, but she did it on the prone body of former title contender Tay Conti.

The two women came face-to-face during the TNT Championship bout between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. In the closing stages of the match, Sky's tag team partner Ethan Page tried to interfere, but Conti stopped him. VanZant subsequently made her presence known by attacking the fan-favorite and helping Sky win the title.

