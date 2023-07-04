Parker Boudreaux shares a four-word message to address AEW future

AEW star Parker Boudreaux recently took to Twitter to address the uncertainty surrounding his status with the promotion.

With reports surfacing that AEW had no immediate creative plans for both Boudreaux and Trench, whose contract reportedly expired, fans were left wondering about the future of these talented stars.

The undisclosed injuries that had kept Parker Boudreaux out of action were originally believed to be the reason for his absence. However, a report from Fightful Select suggested that the lack of creative plans also played a significant role in his extended hiatus.

Amidst the speculations and rumors, Boudreaux shared a four-word message on Twitter, attempting to quell any doubts about his commitment to AEW.

"I’m not going anywhere," Boudreaux tweeted.

While the future remains uncertain for Boudreaux in terms of his involvement in All Elite Wrestling, his words suggest that he is committed to making an impact within the promotion whenever the opportunity arises.

Jim Cornette takes aim at Parker Boudreaux's performance in AEW

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette didn't mince words when discussing AEW star Parker Boudreaux's performance in a segment on Dynamite.

Cornette specifically criticized Parker's involvement in a confrontation between Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, and rapper Rick Ross, which aired in December 2022.

"So Parker [Boudreaux] comes from behind Keith Lee and spins him around and starts attacking him with some of the most awkward-looking sh*t that I have ever seen. It's like he was a bucket of disconnected arms and legs just wailing away. Maybe this is why he got dropped at the performance center," Jim Cornette said.

Cornette went on to suggest that Boudreaux's perceived lack of fluidity in his moves may have been a factor in his departure from the WWE Performance Center.

