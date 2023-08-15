Facing The Undertaker could be every wrestler's dream. After all, The Deadman is known to create legendary matches. And the aspect of breaking the streak when it was active would definitely be mouth-watering for every wrestler. However, one AEW star has said that he had no inclination to face The Undertaker at Wrestlemania and has justified his answer as well. That wrestler is none other than CM Punk.

Punk and the Undertaker were all set to take part in a match that could be legendary at Wrestlemania 39.

In an interview, CM Punk said that he had no intention to face the Undertaker and had a justification for that. He said that he didn't want to face someone who was a part-timer by then. Punk also said that he was not happy with the amount of money that he would have made off the match.

The Punk vs The Undertaker is considered to be one of the best matches to take place in a WWE ring and one of the best that The Undertaker delivered during the 'streak feud' that lasted for 21 years. Brock Lesnar finally broke the streak by defeating The Undertaker at Wrestlemania XXX.

The Streak was one of the most respected aspects of the business, and the fact that CM Punk didn't care about breaking would surprise wrestling fans.

CM Punk continues his losing streak in AEW

Punk signed up with AEW in 2021 and quickly made his presence felt. But after winning his initial matches against Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston, Punk lost his first match in AEW to MJF. Post that, he returned to AEW after a nine-month absence.

Since then, CM Punk has lost three matches on AEW Collision. Post his return, he faced defeat at the hands of Ricky Starks and Christian Cage. Punk also lost to Ricky Starks in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The last match that he lost was the Tag Team match between him, Allin and Christian Cage, and Starks.

Will the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' be able to defend his Real World Championship?

