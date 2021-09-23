"Unbelievable" - Top WWE personality amazed by Sting's performance at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 

Pat McAfee recently sent out an interesting tweet after witnessing Sting's performance at this week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The Icon teamed up with his protege, Darby Allin, to battle it out against FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at the New York show. As has been the case with Sting's performances in AEW so far, he once again impressed fans, as much as even a WWE-contracted talent like McAfee took notice.

Though the former footballer didn't directly mention Sting in his tweet, he shared a picture of the veteran's performer's age and date of birth. Pat McAfee captioned the image, writing that what The Icon did in the ring was "unbelievable." Check out McAfee's tweet here:

"Lolol.. That was unbelievable," tweeted Pat McAfee.

Sting continued his winning streak in All Elite Wrestling with the victory over FTR at this week's Grand Slam, taking his tag team record to 4-0 in the company.

He deployed many of his signature moves in the match, most notably the Stinger Splash and Scorpion Death Lock. New York fans even chanted "You've still got it" upon seeing him perform at the top level at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

AEW recently teased Sting's first singles match in the company

Tony Khan's promotion has been teasing a singles clash between The Icon and Tully Blanchard for quite some time now. The two veterans even got physical at Grand Slam, where Sting took down Blanchard after the latter tried to interfere in the match.

✭#DakToTheFuture @NARDDAWG_JG AEW has treated Sting so much better than WWE, it's not even close #WWEGrandslam AEW has treated Sting so much better than WWE, it's not even close #WWEGrandslam https://t.co/35XMfUo1F6

Given Tully Blanchard is himself 67 years old, not many are optimistic about the two legends putting up an impressive showing in a singles match. One among them is Dutch Mantell.

Recently speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the fans who might be interested to see a match between Sting and Blanchard are probably living in a nursing home.

Were you impressed with Sting's performance on this week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

