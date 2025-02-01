Pat McAfee makes an awkward comment about AEW in an interview with CM Punk before the Royal Rumble

Recently CM Punk did an interview with Pat McAfee before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this Saturday. During their conversation, the latter made an awkward comment about the former's AEW run.

The Second City Saint was in AEW for two years (from 2021 to 2023). Tony Khan fired him after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All Out in September 2022. He returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25, 2023.

CM Punk is set to enter this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Before his scheduled fight, he had an interview with Pat McAfee on his show, where the former football punter brought up his notorious AEW run in an awkward fashion.

"You created your own promotion in Chicago in high school as a punk rock kid, you had some Ring of Honor times, obviously you mentioned TNA there. We don't have to get into the drama at... The Elite Place." [From 32:08 to 32:21]

CM Punk comments on many WWE stars disliking him

CM Punk might have a hard time in the upcoming Royal Rumble match, as he might have to encounter some familiar faces like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre who are not very fond of him.

That said, Punk recently addressed why he thinks a bunch of WWE stars don't like him in his appearance on The Pat McAfee show:

"Yeah, they hate it, they hate it. And for the longest time. It's probably, honestly why a lot of them don't like me is because they were here holding it down for so long and they're just like, 'Every time we go out there and we're busting our a** and they're chanting for some guy who's not even here,' like that's got to suck man, that's disheartening."

It is not a secret that The Best in the World has many enemies in WWE. He's made many rivals in AEW too. It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint proves all his doubters wrong this Saturday at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Pat McAfee show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

